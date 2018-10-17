A multi-purpose community center inspired by a teen who was taken by gun violence is slated to open Saturday in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood.

The center, located at 1721 East 56th Street, was sparked by a Tacoma teen who wanted a safe place for him and his friends.

Several months before Billy Ray Shirley III died in 2011, he asked his mom how to open a community center. After his death, his friends created the Billy Ray Foundation and pushed for the center to be built.

Bryan Flint with Metro Parks Tacoma said the community center’s partnerships make it unique. It has five sources of funding and connections with four government agencies and three non-profits.

A soon-to-be installed statue of Shirley at the community center is meant to inspire the public, according to Flint.

The Eastside Community Center Celebration will be Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. It includes performances, art, free swimming, food, a hoops contest, and a free movie (Howl's Moving Castle, rated PG) in the evening.

