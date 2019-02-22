The 15th annual Stanwood-Camano Snow Goose and Birding Festival arrives in Skagit Valley on February 23 and 24.

Visitors flock to the festival grounds each year to spot and photograph trumpeter swans, bald eagles, and snow geese. Tom Eisenberg of Friends of Camano Island Parks says that of the 20,000 birds who migrate to the area during the winter, many come from Wrangel Island in Russia.

Festival director Cathy Wooten emphasizes how spectacular it is to experience in-person the sound the flocks of snow geese make.

Some events include classes on shorebird identification and photographing birds, presentations on live raptors and bald eagles, along with bus tours guiding visitors to bird hotspots.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend. All festival events are free. However, registration is required to participate in any bus tours.

