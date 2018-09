If you, or someone you know, is the victim of a sexual assault, help is available.

The following is a list of resources including critical support services and information about how to report a sex crime:

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center

Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs

Seattle Police -- Reporting Sexual Assault

The Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County

Kitsap Sexual Assault Center

DVSAS (Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services)

Rape Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)

Break the Cycle

© 2018 KING