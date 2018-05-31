Whether you are hiking or just going for a neighborhood walk, you might come across mysterious looking white foam on blades of grass and other plants. These pods that look like spit wads are actually from insects or "spitbugs."

Inside each little white foam pod lives a spitbug or spittlebug.

The insect, which is related to aphids and cicadas, feeds off the liquid inside plants and as a result, constantly produce foam, like from a latte. The foam also protects the bugs from predators.

However, spitbugs don't do a lot of harm to the plant, so don't worry if you spot them in your garden, according to gardening guru Ciscoe Morris. If you do want to get rid of them, gently squeeze the foam pod to kill the insect.

