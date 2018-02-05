A Seattle woman launched a project to help her neighbors in need of food.

It's called a blessing box and it's something you can start today if you'd like.

Vicki Holt lives in the Northgate neighborhood in Seattle and started this idea because of a need she found in her community.

She decided to put food in a box outside of her house to help anyone who might be hungry. The sign inside the box read, “Take what you can, leave what you can.”

When she first started, she was filling up the box with food about every other week.

Recently, she says she hasn't had to fill it up, because the neighbors are now helping out. People in her community are filling the box up with non-perishable food to help others.

The best part of the story is when she opened the box one day and read a note from someone who had been helped by the blessing box.

“To the neighborhood, thank you so much for making this possible for the hungry,” the note read. “I'm overwhelmed with joy as its going on 3 days with no food. this is truly a blessing. amen. Sincerely, Joe.”

"Joe" left a note the Vicki Holt's blessing box explaining how it had helped him.

