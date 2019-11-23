SEATTLE — It's that time of year again. The winter wonderland Enchant is back in Seattle for the holiday season. You can visit it now through Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Park.

T-Mobile Park has been transformed into a holiday fairytale. There is a Christmas light maze, a Christmas market, ice skating, food, drinks, and even a place to visit Santa.

While the attraction is a lot of fun for the whole family, it's also a lot of fun - and work - for the people who create it.

That's why KING 5's Chris Cashman went to meet with the creators of Enchant to learn about all the work that goes into the attraction before the doors even open.

Here's a sneak peek of what you'll see at Enchant from one of the KING 5 drones:

If you're looking to go and see it for yourself, Enchant is open now and will be up through Dec. 29. Tickets range in prices depending on general admission or VIP.

