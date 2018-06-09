Concerns of the gender pay gap in professional sports was raised this week as the Seattle Storm head toward their third WNBA championship run.

NBA star Isaiah Thomas from Tacoma wrote an article Monday in part addressing this issue:

"We've also gotta make more noise about WNBA salaries," Thomas wrote in The Player's Tribune. "Way more noise. WNBA players should be paid a lot more than they're getting right now. That's obvious. They're professional athletes and role models and the best in the world at what they do — they should be paid like it. Better salaries are there if we want them to be. So let's speak up about that."

It's important to note – WNBA players aren't asking to be paid the same as the NBA. The situations are different, but it's clear the WNBA can do better.

CHART: Gender pay gap in professional basketball

According the WNBA Players Association, 70 percent of players have second jobs playing overseas to supplement their income.

