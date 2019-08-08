SEATTLE — If you head to the Mariners game on August 9, you'll want to stop over at section 128 to get a glimpse of some of the Mariners' favorite things.

Amanda Haniger, wife of outfielder Mitch Haniger, says her husband loves Trader Joe's dried mangoes. In fact, she says he will often eat two bags after a game.

That's just one of the items included in Haniger's "The West Seattle Way" basket being auctioned off for fans. You'll also find an autographed jersey, game-worn cleats and batting gloves, as well as gift cards to the player's favorite Seattle restaurants and stores. Haniger's basket also includes an iTunes gift card, because Haniger loves music.

"Mitch is a big music guy," said Amanda Haniger. "He made sure he made our dance playlist at our wedding."

Not only will it give fans a perspective of who the team is, it also raises money for Mariners Care, the foundation arm of the team.

"It benefits hundreds of different nonprofits and charities all across the Pacific Northwest," said Monica Gonzales, wife of pitcher Marco Gonzales. "So one, the money isn’t just going to one specific cause. It’s very diversified. And two, it’s all local – it's all around the Pacific Northwest, and so it’s an opportunity for us to give back to this beautiful home of hours."

Gonzalez's basket is an Italian-themed one this year with the couple's favorite wines, a pasta making kit, and olive oil and vinegar.

"A lot of people don't know that Marco is primarily Italian," said Monica Gonzalez. "So we kind of wanted to showcase that side of him."

Gonzalez says her husband is also the better cook of the two, so there are fun surprises in his basket as well as memorabilia.

Since the auction started in 2005, fans have helped raise more than $300,000 for Mariners Care.

In all 30 baskets will be auctioned off during the Mariners game against Tampa Bay. All items will be on display near section 128 on the main level, and bids will be accepted through the sixth inning.

Here are some of the baskets being auctioned off:

1. Edgar Martinez: “Fina11y”

Autographed Authentic Jersey from Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez, Autographed Edgar Martinez Ball, Gruet Champagne, Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame 2019 T-Shirt (L), Hall of Fame Patch, Limited Edition Minted Hall of Fame Collector’s Silver Plated Coin, Edgar Martinez Light Back Bobblehead, Pure Whey Protein, Chomps Beef Jerky, and Rx Bars.

2. Edgar & Griffey: “Legends Never Die: HOF Collection”

Autographed baseball from Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez, Autographed Baseball with Hall of Fame Induction Insignia from Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Griffey Cooperstown Collection White Jersey (L), “Double Play” Vodka Distilled in Cooperstown, Ken Griffey Jr. Hall of Fame Nike Drawstring Bag, Nike Griffey in 16’ pins, Griffey in 16’ stickers, Edgar Funko Pop, Griffey Funko Pop, Griffey Number Retirement Patch, Edgar Number Retirement Patch, Ken Griffey Jr. Replica Hall of Fame Plaque, and Ken Griffey Jr. Replica Statue.

3. Cody Gearrin: “Dog Days of Summer”

Watch Batting Practice VIP Experience for 4 with 4 Main Level Tickets to a Mutually Agreeable 2019 Mariners Home Game, “Green Fees for Four” at Bear Creek Country Club and Cart ($550.00 value), Moose Dog Toy, Root Beer, and Sweet Potato Dog Treats.

4. Yusei Kikuchi: “The Seattle Special”

Autographed Jersey, Autographed Baseball, $100.00 Seastar Restaurant Gift Card, Award Winning John Howie Kir Gin, Joe Chocolates, and Starbucks Coffee Café Verona.

5. Daniel Vogelbach: “Vogel-bomb”

Autographed All-Star Jersey, Autographed Batting Helmet, Autographed Baseball, 2019 All-Star Duffel Bag, 2019 All Star Game Towel, 2019 All Star Game Lanyard, 2019 All Star Game Home Run Derby Cap, Dill Pickle Ranch Trail Mix, Justin’s Peanut Butter Cups, Chomps Beef Jerky, Grass Fed Chocolate Protein, Cliff Builder’s Protein Bars, and Portable Charger.

6. Ichiro: “Forever 51”

Autographed Jersey, Autographed Baseball, Autographed and Framed “Sports Photo of the Week” from Ichiro’s Retirement in During the 2019 Japan Opening Series, Imported Japanese Hojun Zuiuo Sake, Matcha Bar Matcha Drinks, and JCoCo Edamame and Sea Salt Seattle Chocolates.

7. Mallex Smith: “Florida Pride”

Autographed Batting Helmet, Autographed Baseball, Beach Towel, Tommy Bahama Margarita Glasses, Classic Margarita Mix, Key Lime Cookies, Plantain Chips, Mango Slices, and Candied Oranges.

8. Mariner Moose: “Back to School Cool”

Lifetime Experience: Operate the Manual Scoreboard at T-Mobile Park for a Mutually Agreeable 2020 Mariners Home Game and 4 Main Level Tickets, Mariners Backpack, Mariners Lunchbox, Mariners Pencil Pouch, Mariners Book Cover, Mariner Moose Stance Socks, Mariner Moose Keychain, Schoolbox Cookies, Organic Fruit Chews and Leather, Cliff Bar Kids, and Moose Munch Coffee for the Parents.

9. Felix Hernandez #1: “Fit for A King”

Autographed Authentic White Men’s Jersey (Size 48), Autographed Baseball, John Howie Steakhouse $100.00 Gift Card, Domain St. Michelle Brut Champagne, and Glassy Baby Wine Tumbler Gift Set.

10. Mitch Haniger: “The West Seattle Way”

Autographed Jersey, Autographed Bat, Autographed Game-Used Cleats, Autographed Game-Used Batting Gloves, Autographed Marination $50.00 Gift Card, iTunes $25.00 Gift Card, Frankie & Jo’s $20.00 Gift Card, Blue Light Blocking Glasses, Prisoner Wine, Verve Coffee, Vacuum Utility Cup, Lokai Bracket, and Stance Socks.

11. Kyle Seager: “Carolina In My Mind”

Autographed Game-Used Bat, Autographed Game-Used Cleats, Autographed Game-Used Batting Gloves, Autographed Camo Cap, North Carolina Tarheels T-Shirt, Thermos Travel Mug, Chicago Seasoning, Chick-Fil-A $20.00 Gift Card, Jersey Mike’s $25.00 Gift Card, Wendy’s $20.00 Gift Card, and Snack.

12. JP Crawford: “Doggies & Double Plays”

Autographed Baseball, Dog Bed, Black Panther DVD, Captain Marvel DVD, Sandlot T-Shirt, Blankets, Dog Toys, Doggie Treats, Wine Tumblers.

13. Dylan Moore: “Guac & Golf”

Autographed Baseball, Autographed Cap, Autographed Glove, Customized Nike Cleats, Chipotle Gift Card $25.00, Titleist Golf Balls, M & M’s, Café Bustelo, Nike UCF Baseball T-Shirt, & Peanut Butter.

14. Dan Altavilla: “To Infinity, and Beyond”

Autographed Baseball, Ninja Coffee Brewer, Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Friends Complete DVD Set, Titleist ProV1 Golf Balls, Cheesecake Factory $50.00 Gift Card, AMC $45.00 Gift Card, Chipotle $25.99 Gift Cards, Stranger Things Season 1 Collector’s Edition DVD Set, Yeti Tumbler, The Alchemist Book, Nalgene Bottle, Peet’s Coffee, Stuffed Buzz Lightyear, Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Soap, and Gummy Bears.

15. Tommy Malone: “TV Time and Tito’s”

Autographed Glove, Autographed Jersey, Sony’s Noise Cancelling Headphones, Amazon FireStick, Tito’s Vodka, AMC $45.00 Gift Card, Chick-Fil-A $20.00 Gift Card, ZAK Insulated Tumbler, Zen Tea, Chocolate Covered Pomegranate seeds, Beef Jerky, and Chapstick.

16. Matt Carasiti: “Baseball, Bourbon, BATTLESTAR GALACTICA!”

Autographed New Balance Cleats, Autographed Baseball, Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Makers 46 Bourbon, “The Office” Complete DVD Set, Mariners Etched Whiskey Glasses, Stonewall Kitchen, Mariners Duffle Bag, Chipotle Aioli, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Hi Chew, Soba Noodles, Sour Patch Kids, Cape Cod Chips.

17. Omar Narvaez “The Candy ‘Dish’”

Team-Issued Omar Narvaez Bat, Autographed Baseball, Lizard Skin Batting Gloves, Waterbrook 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Game Stop $25.00 Gift Card, Chipotle $25.00 Gift Card, Baby Mariner Shoes, Stuffed Mariner Moose, Mariners Cap, Monster Drink, Golden Oreos, Gummy Worms, Kit Kats, Hershey Bars, Hershey Kisses, and Haribo Gummy Bears.

18. Austin Nola: “The Great Outdoors”

Autographed Game-Used New Balance Cleats, Autographed Marucci Batting Gloves, Autographed Cap, Amazon Kindle, REI Tote Bag, Olympia Coffee Beans, Yellowstone Season 1 DVD, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Nalgene Water Bottle, and Brownie Brittle.

19. Matt Wisler: “Catch Me In the Kitchen”

Autographed Baseball, Autographed Cap, Amazon $50.00 Gift Card, Two Calphalon Pans (8” and 10”), Houdini Wine Opener, Josh Cabernet Sauvignon, Non-Slip Cutting Boards, Kitchen Aid Spoon and Spatula, 5 Crowns Card Game, Callaway Golf Glove, Srixon Golf Balls, and Sour Patch Kids.