The Seattle King County chapter of the NAACP will participate in Seattle Pride for the first time this year, two months after it elected the first LGBTQ chair in the country.

DeAunte’ Damper was appointed to the board position in April.

This is yet another first for the civil rights organization, which is now more than 110 years old.

Damper says the move is significant as the organization evolves and fights for the civil rights of all people of color.

“I want people to know that LGBTQ is more than just sexuality, or an identity, it’s all about our integrity,” Damper said in a statement. “And as the LGBTQ Chair I want you to see that our integrity is also our civil rights.”

Seattle King County NAACP plans to march in the 45th annual Seattle Pride Parade on June 30.