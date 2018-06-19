Do you remember what you were doing in middle school and high school? Probably out playing with friends, part of a sports team, or maybe even getting in a little bit of trouble. A few girls decided to get together and do more for their community. Something that would help people. They created a group called "Made With Love" and they spend their free time helping others in a loving way. Over the winter, they collected coats and handed them out to people in need. Currently, they're working on gathering purses, stuffing them with essential products, and will be handing them out to homeless women.

See their story on Take 5 at 4 p.m. and check back here for video. Follow the inspiring group on Instagram here >> www.instagram.com/xoxomadewithlove

