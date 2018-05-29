Athletes around the country are observing Memorial Day with a special tribute to "Murph," a war hero killed in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Michael Patrick Murphy, a Navy SEAL, died in Afghanistan during the Operation Red Wings counter-insurgent mission. He was awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously in 2007 and inspired the Mark Walberg Film, Lone Survivor.

Cue crossfit club in Seattle joined the nationwide tribute to Murphy on Monday with an intense workout: a 1-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, then another 1-mile run... all while wearing 20-pounds of body armor.

The "Murph" workout is one of CrossFit’s infamous “Hero WODs” or Hero Workouts of the Day, which are named after servicemen who died in action.

CrossFitters who took the challenge honor Murphy's memory and legacy with fundraising for the Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation and a new L.T Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility in Long Island, NY. Participants can also post their times online and see how they rank with others across the nation this Memorial Day.

