SEATTLE — Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is working with Virginia Mason to reduce injuries and help people feel better and move easier.

There are two main types of stretches – dynamic and static. Dynamic stretches are done repeatedly so the stretch is felt further each motion. Dynamic stretching works better before you exercise and are trying to wake up your muscles.

Static stretches are deep and slow, typically held for 10 seconds or more. This would be the type of stretching to cool down.