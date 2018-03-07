There’s yoga. There’s Hot Yoga. There’s even Goat Yoga! Now saddle up for a completely new twist: Horse Yoga.

A local nurse decided to combine her passion for horses with her newly acquired yoga certification. Connie Smith started “Horse Girl Yoga” to offer participants with no experience the opportunity to do yoga in a wildly unique setting.

Smith's farm in Graham, Washington is as tranquil as it gets. "The biggest thing I get out of it is introducing people to horses and how special they are. How they can just bring us into the present and the moment right away.”

She is newly certified as a yoga instructor and came up with the idea to combat a busy work life. "When you’re on a 1,000-pound animal you’re not thinking about your grocery list.”

Classes typically take 8 people and last about an hour. Smith is exploring the idea of a sunset class with wine tasting. Who's in?

