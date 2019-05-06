Rhubarb Salsa

Makes about 5 cups

¾ pound rhubarb stalks, trimmed and cut into ¼-inch dice (about 3 cups)

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded, and cut into ½-inch dices (1 to 1 ½cups)

3 medium radishes, halved and thinly sliced (about ¾ cup)

½ medium red onion, minced (about ½ cup)

½ jalapeño or serrano pepper, seeded and minced

Juice of 1 lime (about 1 tablespoon)

½ to 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

½ cup cilantro leaves, thoroughly dried and chopped

3 to 5 chives, very thinly sliced (optional)

Tortilla chips for serving

Stir together the rhubarb, cucumber, radishes, onion, and jalapeño in a medium bowl until well mixed. Season with the lime juice and ½ teaspoon of the salt, adding both gradually and tasting along the way. Stir in the cilantro and taste again. Add more salt as needed and sprinkle the chives over the top.

Serve at room temperature with tortilla chips. The salsa can be made several hours in advance and can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days.

Source: PNW Veg by Kim O’Donnel





PNW Veg, now available!