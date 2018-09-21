If you, or someone you know, is the victim of a sexual assault, help is available.
The following is a list of resources including critical support services and information about how to report a sex crime:
Rape Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
King County Sexual Assault Resource Center
1-888-99-VOICE (86423)
Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs
(360) 754-7583
Seattle Police -- Reporting Sexual Assault
206-684-5575 - To make an initial report, call 9-1-1
The Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County
1-800-756-7273
Kitsap Sexual Assault Center
1-866-831-2050
DVSAS (Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services)
1-877-715-1563
Break the Cycle
