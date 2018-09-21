If you, or someone you know, is the victim of a sexual assault, help is available.

The following is a list of resources including critical support services and information about how to report a sex crime:

Rape Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center

1-888-99-VOICE (86423)

Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs

(360) 754-7583

Seattle Police -- Reporting Sexual Assault

206-684-5575 - To make an initial report, call 9-1-1

The Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County

1-800-756-7273

Kitsap Sexual Assault Center

1-866-831-2050

DVSAS (Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services)

1-877-715-1563

Break the Cycle

