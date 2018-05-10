I had a chance to hang out with a bunch of seniors at Fairwinds assisted living community in Redmond. There’s a wealth of knowledge that I wanted to tap into. I kept it simple. With all the chaos going on in our world lately, I asked them what advice they would give to the younger generation.

Stay positive

One 97-year-old woman told me that we needed more positivity in this world. Too often people are negative, and it reflects their mood towards others. She wanted the younger generation to be as positive and optimistic as possible.

Change the government

A group of ladies I talked with really like our younger generations. They think if anyone could change the government, it’s them. When I asked them for specifics, they just said they wanted America to have more of a loving and inviting vibe to it – something it’s been known for in the past. They feel a lot of that has been lost, so they want the younger generation to shake things up in the government to bring that feeling back.

Honesty

One gentleman told me that we need to keep honesty as part of our core. If we can be more honest and transparent, it’s going to help these younger kids as they grow up.

As you can see, these aren’t ground-breaking tips, but it is worth noting that after all the life these seniors have lived, they still come back to the simple things in life that make living so enjoyable.

One gentleman told me to keep playing sports and never grow old. I told him I’d do just that, and I think you should too.

