SEATTLE — The meatless craze continues to grow across the nation. Burger King recently launched its Impossible Whopper burger, KFC introduced Beyond Meat meatless nuggets, what’s next?

Seattle plant-based nugget company Rebellyous Foods has created meatless nuggets, patties, and strips that aim to cook like breaded chicken products.

“I'm in this kitchen every single day experiment. Ultimately my goal is to get the juiciest product I can that reflects chicken nuggets,” said Rebellyous Foods Director of Product Development Sandra Gray.

“Right now, our product is available at select food service operations and restaurants around the Pacific Northwest,” Gray said. “We continue to scale rapidly for national distribution. Our hope is that we’ll eventually be in grocery stores for consumers to buy themselves.”

Currently meatless products are 2-3 times more expensive than their counterparts. The goal of Rebellyous Foods is help that price come down so it can be comparable to regular meat products.

