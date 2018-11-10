What percentage of babies actually arrive on their due date?

A. 80-81 percent

B. 24-25 percent

C. 3-4 percent

D. 17-18 percent

Babies are born without which body part?

A. Kneecaps

B. Elbows

C. Tailbone

D. Shoulder blades

How many months before an infant's eye color is fixed?

A. six to nine months

B. two to four months

C. five to seven months

D. zero to one month

When do babies typically begin to recognize themselves in the mirror?

A. within the first three months

B. between five and 15 months

C. between nine and 24 months

D. After 24 months

When does a baby start to smile socially?

A. after one year

B. two to five months

C. four to eight weeks

D. seven to eight months

Which of the five senses does a baby develop first?

A. Hearing

B. Taste

C. Touch

D. Smell

Babies recognize their mother's voice at birth. How long does it take a baby to recognize its father's voice?

A. 30 minutes

B. seven days

C. 24 hours

D. 14 days

E. one month

A baby's head accounts for (about) what percentage of it's weight?

A, 10 percent

B. 15 percent

C. 25 percent

D. 40 percent

How many bones does a newborn have?

A. 300

B. 306

C. 289

D. 206

The average birth weight of babies in the U.S. is around 7.5 lbs. Which Take 5 host was born at 10 pounds 8 ounces?

A. Angela

B. Jordan

C. Chris

D. Michelle

© 2018 KING