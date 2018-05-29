Want to see the beauty of the Pacific Northwest in a whole new way? How about from the sky?

The Northwest Paragliding Club, located in Issaquah, is one of the oldest and largest paragliding clubs in the nation. What better place to run off a mountain than the popular take-off site Tiger Mountain?

If you’re interested in trying out something new, email Ross Jacobson or Air Squared Paragliding for more information.

