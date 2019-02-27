SEATTLE — Every year people try to get organized, and while the effort starts with good intentions, it always seems to go downhill. Maybe you watched Marie Kondo’s Netflix series ‘Tidying Up’ and found the motivation to de-clutter. Here are more ways to spark joy in your organization and style journey thanks to Seattle style expert Whitney Hahn from StyleSkimm:

Make a hit playlist to detox to some tunes. It makes the time pass a lot faster!

Take everything out of your closet and place it in a pile. This gives you perspective on how much stuff you actually own.

Make three piles. Keep, donate, recycle/toss. For a more complex detox, you could make keep, sell, donate, consign, repair and trash piles.

Store your shoes out of the box. You won’t wear what you can’t see.

Store items in see-through bins. This also helps you avoid buying the same things over and over again.

Arrange your clothing. Hang your clothes on non-slip felt hangers and face them in the same direction. Once you’ve worn an item, turn the hanger in the opposite direction. In three months, re-evaluate your closet to see what hangers are still in their original position and consider donating the items you don’t wear.

Stack your clothes together. Separate by pants, leggings, jeans, shirts, etc.

Color coordinate. Color coordination will help give you an idea of what you need and what you need to avoid next time you shop.

Keep your stuff smelling fresh. Hang or keep air freshener or dryer sheets to keep your wardrobe smelling fresh.

Evaluate your closet again. When you’re done detoxing, look at your closet. Do you have a lot of one item? What are you missing? Does each item bring you joy?

Detox twice a year. Try to do a big detox in the spring and a mini one in the fall.

Add simple style to your space. Look for stylish, inexpensive boxes or pretty hangers.

Tailor your clothes. You can easily transform pieces by getting them fitted.

Pack away transition clothing. Pack away things like maternity and transition clothing. Store those items in a spare room in vacuum sealed bags.

Practice one-in, one-out. Every time a new item enters your closet, a similar item should be donated.