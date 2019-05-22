SEATTLE — Consider Genneve a one-stop shop for anything menopause related.

It's an online health clinic solely focused on connecting with women approaching or in the midst of the menopausal stage of life.

"Most of the women who come will say, 'Oh my God, I thought I was going crazy,'" said Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su, who's on staff at Genneve.

Dunsmoor-Su says so many women felt unprepared for this life stage, and that's why Genneve not only offers free resources and assessments but a free online community where women can connect and share with each other what's happening with their bodies. For women who need more in-depth medical care, they can pay for 15 minute video appointments with Dunsmoor-Su.

Genneve CEO Jill Angelo had a successful career at Microsoft but while on sabbatical from the tech company she met a former executive from Neutrogena and found they both shared a passion for women's health.

"She had a vision and yet it wasn't something she wanted to start in a company, and I thought, 'I always had a passion around women's health, this is something I want to do,'" Angelo said. "It was unplanned, but I took off in building the company that I'm going to need as I get into menopause."

Angelo says part of her mission is to remove the stigma around menopause so women feel free to talk about it and reach out for help.

"Menopause is natural and normal and can drive you crazy, and that's okay," Dunsmoor-Su said.