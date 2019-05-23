NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Trail Youth teens are still busy serving up coffee and donuts to their homeless and troubled peers in North Bend. Now, they've started a podcast to openly talk about issues affecting young people.

"Coffee Break with Trail Youth" launched in February.

The topic in Episode one was inspired by a heart-breaking note someone left in a suggestion box: "How do I not want to die?"

In the episode, teens share their thoughts on the triggers and pressures that cause suicidal ideation.

It's a topic all too familiar to volunteer Derek Stevens who shared his story.

"At one point, I was really down and was thinking about attempting (suicide). I ended up thinking, 'You know I have such horrible luck that my mom would be the one to end up finding my body.' And that sort of stopped me," he said. "Just getting out there and talking about it, it's the elephant in the room no one wants to address. And it needs to be addressed."

The teens record the podcast at Trail Youth Coffee where any student can get a free cup of coffee and a place to hang out.

Their goal is to eventually produce a podcast once a week. They're also kicking around the idea of expanding the conversation into a vlog.

"Coffee Break with Trail Youth" can be found on Spotify, Stitcher, Radio Public, Pocketcast, Breaker podcast, Google podcast, and Apple podcast.

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide do not hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or text HEAL to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.