Patti Curtis-Hair wants to change the perception of being old.

She started a new art studio and gallery in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, specifically for artists 50 and older.

"We're old and bold and not ashamed to say our age," Curtis-Hair said.

Fogue Studios is on Airport Way South in the Georgetown neighborhood. Its members include visual artists, musicians, poets, and performers.

These 50+ year-olds started grunge, drank artisan coffee before it went mainstream, and are still rocking it. This is no senior center craft store; it's a professional gallery and studio space where your "elders" prove just how vibrant, creative, and relevant they (still) are.

Fogue is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11:00-6: 00 p.m. Artists are also showcased during Art Attack, the Georgetown Art Walk the second Saturday of every month.

