Dec. 26 is National Thank You Note Day, and in today's high-tech world, etiquette experts still agree that a hand-written "thank you" goes a long way, especially in teaching children gratitude.

As the holiday season winds down, it's the perfect time to bring out your stationary, touch up your cursive, and give thanks for any gift you may have received.

Tips from the Emily Post Institute:

All gifts should be acknowledged with a note, unless the present was opened in front of the giver and you had the chance to thank them in person.

The person who received the gift should write the note. Group notes are acceptable, but ask each recipient to sign it.

Write your notes as soon as possible, and don't hesitate if you feel you're late. A late note is always better than no note at all.

If a child cannot yet write, parents can do the writing, but ask the child what they'd like to say. Kids can also write their name or color a picture.

RELATED: Get a cash gift for Christmas? Here are 6 smart things to do with it