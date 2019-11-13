TACOMA, Wash. — We could all learn something from 8-year-old Murphy Foster.

Murphy told his mom and dad that what he really wants for Christmas is to help others.

Initially, he dreamed up doing a food or clothing drive, so his parents suggested that he call Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and ask about their needs.

The hospital said it could use toys for the Children's Therapy Unit, so Murphy got to work planning Murphy's Magical Toy Drive.

Immediately, Murphy's hockey coach offered to take a donation box at his work. Five other local businesses said they'd do the same.

Murphy designed a flier and his big idea took off.

Murphy Foster

"It just shows the support from his family and friends, but his hockey family and friends who are helping him get the word out," said Amy Foster, Murphy's mom. "He hasn't asked for anything for Christmas except for help with this drive."

"I'm not doing this to look good. I'm doing it to help the kids in the Children's Therapy Unit and to put a smile on their face this year for Christmas," Murphy said.

Donations will be collected during business hours at the following locations now through Dec. 5:

Peltram Plumbing

1929 W Valley Hwy S # 101, Auburn, WA 98001

Tacoma Twin Rinks

2645 S 80th St, Tacoma, WA 98409

Coffee & Cream Cafe

1100 Town Ctr NE, Tacoma, WA 98422

Elevate Sports

7610 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409

Graham Family Dentistry

21112 Meridian E, Graham, WA 98338

Fairway Independent Mortgage

1004 E Main Ave e, Puyallup, WA 98372