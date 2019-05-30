SEATTLE — More than half of Americans said they feel lonely. A survey of 20,000 adults found that 54% say that no one knows them well. Audrey Phillips believes she's found one way to fight it with her Meaningful Conversations event.

Phillips hosts these events several times a year for strangers to come and connect with each other. They use a system Phillips created called 365 Connection Cards.

On one side is a quote and on the other is a question inspired by the quote.

Groups talk about everything from masculinity to grief to self love. Regulars describe is as a safe place where people can be vulnerable and feel heard.

"Too much small talk, such as discussing traffic or the weather all the time, feeds into the bigger issue of feeling lonely because you aren't letting yourself be seen. You feel like people don't get you," Phillips said.

She hopes this venture encourages more people to share themselves.

"It's the most human thing to want to be seen for exactly who we are."