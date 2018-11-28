Santa needs a little extra help to bring Christmas magic to hundreds of children in the north end.

The Marysville Food Bank is in critical need of donations for its annual Toy Store that runs December 10 – 13.

You can drop off toys, gift cards, books, and warm coats through December 7 at more than 75 locations across Marysville, including the post office, park office, community center, city hall, police station, all fire stations.

The biggest need is new toys for infants and kids and teens ages 10-17. Stocking stuffers for all ages are also needed - think toothbrushes and other toiletries.

People in the community interested in volunteering can email fbtoystore@gmail.com.

