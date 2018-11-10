A Maple Valley student and mom have teamed up to help connect people in their community with mental health resources.

Tahoma High School in Maple Valley has lost three students to suicide in the last year.

Haley Armstrong reached out to KING 5 before a recent suicide prevention rally at the school, because she wanted the silence on this issue to stop. She lost her friend Garrett last year to suicide, and she's teamed up with his mom, Laurie Sypole, to host "Let's Talk."

It's a community resource event to talk about depression, anxiety and suicide. Sypole says she wanted to make sure that anyone attending could find help on the spot. So instead of calling a number, attendees can actually meet therapists in person and see who might be a good fit for ongoing care.

The event is October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tahoma High School Performing Arts Center, 23499 Southeast Tahoma Way, Maple Valley. It is open to the public.

