People with physical challenges will now have an easier time finding a home that meets their needs.

It used to be if a home had accessibility features, realtors could only check one box -- "Disabled Access."

The vague label meant homebuyers with physical challenges had to scour through dozens of homes only to find the place didn't meet their needs.

Real Estate Brokers Barry Long and Tom Minty had a simple idea: New fields realtors could check that would allow buyers to search for specific accessibility features. It's been several years in the making, but the new form is now online. The effort just earned them a Best Practices Award from the Northwest Access Fund.

“Everyone should have the same opportunity to find a home that fits their needs,” said Long.

Long stopped by Take 5 to talk about the effort. Watch the video above for more.

