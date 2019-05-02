Kira Laconnetti loves performing musical theater more than anything. So, when doctors discovered a brain tumor impacting the 19-year-old's ability to sing, it felt like a double blow.

Kira and her family came from their home in Lynden to Seattle Children's, where surgeons proposed something they had never done before.

They asked her to wake up and sing during her brain surgery in hopes of preserving the musical theater veteran's ability to sing, as she dreams of a career performing on stage.

"I can't think of another performer in the history of performing arts who would be able to do what I asked Kira to do under the circumstances I asked Kira to do it in," said her pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Hauptman.

He and his team have performed many "awake craniotomies" before, but this was the first time they asked a patient to sing.

"When we do awake brain surgeries, one of the great things about doing them awake is that there are no surprises. So the fact that she was able to sing during surgery really meant to me that she was going to wake up continuing to be able to sing and continuing to be able to process music."

The journey to the operating room at Seattle Children's began a few years ago, when Kira started noticing what she called "glitches" in her head. The glitches only seemed to happen when she was doing what she loved most: singing. It impacted her ability to get the words out, to sing on key, and eventually, while she was on stage during musical theater performances.

That's when she realized she needed to find out what was going on. Doctors in Bellingham determined the 'glitches' Kira complained of were more like seizures.

When doctors at Seattle Children's discovered a brain tumor, Dr. Hauptman recommended removing it as soon as possible and mentioned they had an opening in three weeks. Hauptman walked her through what they wanted to do.

"Immediately when they said, 'you're singing during surgery,' I was like, oh no. I have to sing in front of people!" Kira laughs. "It wasn't singing in surgery -- it was singing in front of people," that made her nervous.

With a team of doctors, nurses, and even a musical therapist and neuropsychologist, Kira was gently pulled out of anesthesia during surgery to sing. As she did, the doctors mapped a path to the tumor without impacting the parts of her brain that were being used for singing.

And Kira wasn't alone. The entire room joined her as she sang Weezer's "Island in the sun" while on the operating table.

What about the pain?

"The brain itself feels no pain, the surface of the brain has zero pain receptors," Dr. Hauptman explained. "The sources of discomfort when it comes to brain surgery are the scalp and the bone," and targeted local anasthetics take care of that. That's why doctors waited to wake Kira up until the moment they had reached her brain and the tumor itself.

As for Kira?

"I woke up, felt a tiny bit of pain, immediately said that, and immediately it was gone. They took care of it right away."

Though the entire process from prep to recovery took about six or seven hours, the surgery itself lasted roughly three hours. Dr. Hauptman removed the tumor while Kira sang away, and she was singing again in the recovery room just a short while later.

The tumor itself was, as the doctors had suspected, benign. Now, Kira still needs to get an MRI every six months or so as a checkup, but Dr. Hauptman says her prognosis is excellent, calling it "incredibly unlikely she'll need surgery or treatment (related to this tumor) ever again."

Kira and her family say they don't know how to thank Dr. Hauptman and his team enough, saying he not only saved her health but her ability to pursue her passion.

"I would owe my whole career to you," Kira told him. "You figured out a way to take (the tumor) out and still preserve my voice, and that's all I want to do with my life. So how do you even tell someone thank you for that?"