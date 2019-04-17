SEATTLE — Valerie Jarrett made a name for herself as President Barack Obama's longest serving Senior Adviser. But years earlier, while gaining recognition for advocating for others through public service; she struggled to speak up and advocate for herself.

In her new book, Finding my Voice, Jarrett shares her journey to the White House and the lessons learned along the way.

She sat down with Take 5's Angela Poe Russell and shared her advice, particularly for women, when it comes to asking for and getting a promotion.