Truffles are one of those earthy substances that chefs crave. Truffles are so desired they can run around $95 per ounce.

But what some might not know is that you can forage for wild truffles in the Pacific Northwest.

Truffles are commonly described as having an earthy, yet pungent musky aroma that sometimes has fruit odors. Typically, they are found underground with several similarities as mushrooms.

Although truffles run in the fungi family they aren’t necessarily a mushroom, they’re what we call a tuber.

RELATED: Truffles grown in the PNW at this first-of-its-kind farm

Most of the planet’s truffles are harvested in Europe. However, recently there has been a big craze to begin harvesting what are called black truffles in the Pacific Northwest.

Black truffles are grayish-brown and black on the outside, with white spidery veins inside that indicate the maturity of the truffle.

Several Seattle chefs have locals out hunting for truffles, but so far there aren’t any companies trying to harvest on a large scale. There are several rules that go along with harvesting because it would ultimately destroy the land.

The best way to harvest truffles is by using with trained dogs. That’s exactly what Sunny and Stella do as their hobby.

Watch the video above to see more. Don’t see the video above? Click here.

RELATED: Truffles 101: Get up to speed on the myriad ways you can enjoy these highly prized morsels