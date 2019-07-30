SEATTLE — Another data breach is in the news – this time it impacts more than 100 million Capital One accounts and applications.
The Department of Justice says 140,000 social security numbers, one million Canadian Social Insurance numbers, and 80,000 bank account numbers were breached in March.
While Capital One investigates, you can still protect yourself. Even though Capital One says it's unlikely the information was used for fraud, you can be proactive.
The Better Business Bureau in the Northwest has some helpful tips for consumers.
- Check with Capital One to make sure you haven't been compromised. Do not click on a link from an email or social media message.
- Know that if your card has been compromised, you should hear directly from Capital One first. If you have questions, call the customer service number on the back of your card.
- Consider putting a credit freeze or fraud alert on your credit report. This keeps a scammer from accessing your credit report or scores.
- Keep a close eye on your credit card statements. If you can go online and not wait for a paper statement, that is the best route. If you see a fake charge, report it immediately to your bank or credit card company. If possible, keep your receipts to prove which charges you made and which ones you did not.
- In the future, beware of scammers. Scammers pretend to be from a retailer, credit card or bank, but just know there are phishing attempts to fool you and get more of your personal information. Do not click on links or open attachments.