SEATTLE — Another data breach is in the news – this time it impacts more than 100 million Capital One accounts and applications.

The Department of Justice says 140,000 social security numbers, one million Canadian Social Insurance numbers, and 80,000 bank account numbers were breached in March.

While Capital One investigates, you can still protect yourself. Even though Capital One says it's unlikely the information was used for fraud, you can be proactive.

The Better Business Bureau in the Northwest has some helpful tips for consumers.