How do we talk with people we disagree with?

One local woman was inspired by the 2016 presidential election to find out. Boting (Bo) Zhang created a project called Between Americans.

She says she considers it less of a research piece and more of an art project; in fact, it’s partially funded by a grant from the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

Zhang did a virtual gathering of 24 people from around the country – 12 who voted for President Donald Trump and 12 who voted for Hillary Clinton. For one year, she attempted to facilitate monthly online conversations.

She called it "a flop." Only when she ended the year by conducting phone interviews with each participant did she discover why.

Her takeaways are very helpful for those of us about to enter peak season of debating friends and strangers online during the midterm elections.

© 2018 KING