SEATTLE — Join KING 5 and WestSide Baby to collect diapers for families in need. You can help stuff WestSide Baby's van with diapers on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 12 outside the U Village QFC.

In King County, 23% of families struggle to afford diapers

WestSide Baby believes all babies should have the diapers they need. The need for diapers ignores boundaries of income level, racial background, and neighborhood; diaper need is complex – but your actions can be simple. Stuff the Bus is Seattle’s largest diaper drive and this is your opportunity to ensure all babies have diapers to be healthy and happy. #diapersforallbabies

WestSide Baby’s 19th Annual Stuff the Bus is presented by QFC

At QFC, you can buy a pack of diapers to support Zero Hunger, Zero Waste.

With 23% of King County families unable to afford diapers, parents are making difficult choices between getting healthy food on the table and buying diapers. Caregivers are keeping their children in wet diapers until children are irritable, putting them at risk for infection. These choices have long-term impacts on the health and well-being of a child and put stress on a family. Prevent diaper need in your community by donating diapers to WestSide Baby, who will make sure all babies are safe, warm and dry.

With our QFC partnership, we are asking folks to purchase diapers at QFC in our most needed sizes of 5 & 6. These diaper donations will go directly to babies and children at WestSide Baby so that no parent in our community has to make difficult decisions between healthy food and diapers. Also, individuals, businesses and other groups can sign up to host a diaper drive here or donate dollars for diapers.

Why Diapers?

Diaper Need: The lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.

1 in 3 families nationwide struggle to afford diaper s

s 23% of King County families experience diaper need.

need. Diapers cannot be obtained with EBT, WIC, food stamps or other state or federal support for low-income working families.

Newborns require 12-14 diaper s a day, and toddlers 8-10 a day.

s a day, and toddlers 8-10 a day. Diapers are expensive, costing families with small children between $75-$100 per month, per baby.

Without transportation or the ability to save up, families buying diaper s at a convenience store rather than a “big box” store or subscription service spend significantly more on diaper s per month.

WestSide Baby distributes diapers in bundles of 45 – to fill a gap in the need of families in our community. These diapers go into the hands of social service providers from our distribution warehouse and they bring them to the families they work directly with.