Most of our young lives, the dialogue surrounding having a baby is how NOT to get pregnant.

But what happens when you decide you’re ready… and nothing happens?

That’s the reality for the one in eight U.S. couples who seek treatment for infertility. For many, these treatments involve IVF, or In Vitro Fertilization, a complicated, costly treatment involving lots of money and hormones.

My husband and I are 1 in 8. Michelle Li and her husband are, too.

Another statistic Michelle and I could relate to? 1 in 4 pregnancies end in a miscarriage.

We wanted to gather a few other local parents who experienced challenges building their families to give a voice to these statistics; to personalize it. Because even if you aren’t a member of our club (the kind no one wants to be in, of course!), you likely know someone who is. And even though Michelle and I and the other parents featured in this series were all lucky enough to eventually welcome our babies into this world, “pregnancy loss” and “infertility” are labels you carry with you the rest of your life.

For resources on dealing with infertility and more on family building, (including help finding a support group near you) check out the RESOLVE website.

Meet the parents

Jake and Leslie Chapman

Jake and Leslie met in 2007. They say they knew it would be challenging to conceive together, as Jake had a 4 year old daughter from a previous marriage and had had a vasectomy. But even after reversing the vasectomy, nothing was happening. After three fertility clinics and lots of tests, they were left with a diagnosis of “unexplained infertility,” and IVF was recommended. They now have a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy from IVF; and a 6-month-old girl from a surprise natural conception! Leslie is also a support group facilitator for RESOLVE.

Annie Hand

Annie knew from an early age that IVF was the only option she had to get pregnant on her own. After 7 pregnancy losses, she and her husband tried gestational surrogacy (a surrogate carried an embryo made by Annie and her husband through IVF) and they now have a 16-month-old daughter! Annie is also a support group facilitator for RESOLVE.

Annie Kuo

Annie Kuo is an ambassador for RESOLVE, the National Infertility Association. She also has experience with infertility. Annie says she struggled to conceive and went through pregnancy loss before spontaneously conceiving her daughter just before starting IVF. She then attempted fertility preservation for a second child, but was unsuccessful. Annie works tirelessly to help connect people struggling with infertility to the support and community they need.

Why don't you just adopt?

Many well-meaning friends and family members may offer this advice to a couple struggling to conceive. But as we talk about in this clip, it’s not just that adoption isn’t a ‘cure’ for infertility. It’s also a missed opportunity for the people in our life to sit with us in our grief.

The last effects of infertility on a relationship

Imagine deciding you want to start a family with your partner, and failing at it every month. That’s what it can feel like to try for a baby when you’re battling infertility. In this chapter, Jake opens up about the male perspective, and we all talk about how it can impact your relationship.

Holidays can be especially hard

The holidays arrive heavy with expectation: family visits, presents, parties… there’s a lot going on. The emphasis on tradition and family can make it an especially hard time for people struggling to conceive.

Lasting impact even after baby arrives

For the 1 in 8 couples in the U.S. struggling to address infertility, the idea of finally welcoming a baby may seem like the finish line. But we discovered in our conversation that infertility and pregnancy loss can stick to your personal identity in surprising ways, even long after the treatments are over.

