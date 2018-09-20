Good news for history and culture buffs. The Smithsonian's "Museum Day" is back Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Museum of Flight, Children's Museum of Tacoma, and the Museum of Pop Culture are among dozens of Puget Sound-area museums offering free admission to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.

Just go to Smithsonian Magazine's website and download a ticket to a participating museum. Each ticket allows free admission for two people.

You'll only be allowed to download one ticket per email address, so check out this list of participating museums before you choose:

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art

Bellevue Arts Museum

Bellingham Railway Museum

Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture (Seattle)

Children's Museum of Tacoma

Edmonds Historical Museum

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum (Tacoma)

Foss Waterway Seaport (Tacoma)

Frye Art Museum (Seattle)

Henry Art Gallery (Seattle)

Historic Fort Steilacoom (Lakewood)

Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum (Kent)

Jefferson Museum of Art and History (Port Townsend)

Karshner Museum (Puyallup)

Kids Discovery Museum (Bainbridge Island)

Lakewood Gardens

Lewis Army Museum (Joint Base Lewis McChord)

Lynden Pioneer Museum

Museum of Glass (Tacoma)

Museum of History & Industry (Seattle)

Museum of Pop Culture (Seattle)

Nordic Museum (Seattle)

Northwest Railway Museum (Snoqualmie)

Pacific Bonsai Museum (Federal Way)

Polson Museum (Hoquiam)

Renton History Museum

Seattle Art Museum

Skagit County Historical Museum (La Conner)

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association

Tacoma Art Museum

Tacoma Historical Society

The Museum of Flight (Seattle)

The Northwest African American Museum (Seattle)

Washington State History Museum (Tacoma)

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Whatcom Museum (Bellingham)

Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience (Seattle)

