SEATAC, Wash. — Five new restaurants opened at Sea-Tac Airport's Central Terminal on Friday, as part of a $3.7 billion makeover.

The new restaurants are Lucky Louie Fish Shack, Evergreens Salad, Pallino Pastaria, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen and Koi Shi Sushi Bento.

The changes are aimed at bringing more Northwest-focused eateries and retail to Sea-Tac.

"When we go out to procure restaurants, we are very intentional with what we want. How that meets with the airport's look at feel. How it meets our objectives. That means local, sustainable food, that's reasonably priced at the airport," said Dawn Hunter

The Central Terminal has been closed for the last year due to renovation.

The work is only half done. The airport is also adding more than 10,000 square feet of new dining space, with a second level on both sides of the area. Those changes will be completed next year.

Anthony's Restaurant is scheduled to close Sunday. By about the middle of next year, there will be a new Salty's in that place, plus other restaurants yet to be named.