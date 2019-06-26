If you're a military veteran or first responder, Sean Kiaer wants to take you fishing.

"I was a first responder myself and I know a lot of first responders who are out there every day, still today, having issues" Kiaer said.

Kiaer, a former firefighter, started Northwest Fishing Partners to help first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder or other stress-related illnesses.

He had seen the variety of organizations available to military veterans, but did not see the same number of options for first responders. His organization is open to military veterans too.

He grew up fishing and said that it's an activity that can be very relaxing and keep people in the moment.

"I've seen it firsthand. Some of our members who have PTSD, or severe PTSD, will come out and are very reserved and quiet and hyper-alert," he said. "And as we get out going fishing, that hyper-alertness goes away and they become incredibly relaxed."

Paul Buckner was one of the first responders at the Amtrak derailment in December 2017. Kaier invited Buckner to go fishing with him.

Related: Final report details complacency before deadly 2017 Amtrak derailment

"I didn't really realize or think of myself as having that, but it's opened my eyes to where I've had issues from different things that I've done throughout my career," Buckner said.

"It was just a calming release," he said.

Northwest Fishing Partners is a nonprofit and Kaier said they need more volunteers to come fishing. Find out more about the organization and how to get involved on their website.