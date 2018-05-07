For over 20 years, Kenny Mayne has been the voice of humor on ESPN. His unique brand of humor has made him famous among sports fans and athletes alike.

Perhaps you didn’t know that Kenny is a local and actually started his career here in Seattle. He still lives here and recently started a charity with his wife that he hopes will benefit our injured veterans.

Perhaps you never noticed that Kenny walks with a limp. He suffered a catastrophic leg injury playing college football for UNLV. For decades Kenny has walked in pain but that all changed last year.

The “Magic Device” is something that immediately changed Kenny’s life and now he’s on a mission to help Veterans experience the life-altering benefits.

The Exosym device reduces pain and restores mobility in a way that that can help to avoid amputation. It’s expensive and that’s why Kenny started Run Freely in 2018. His goal is to help financially support Veterans who could benefit from the same “magic device” and is preparing for a big fundraising event in August.

Kenny will be joined by a star-studded lineup that includes Gary Payton, Jerry Rice, Steve Largent, Jamal Crawford and Lenny Wilkins. The family-friendly event is set for August 11 at Sammamish High School. There will be food trucks and plenty of photo opportunities.

