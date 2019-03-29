I can’t believe we’re winding down one of the most epic ski seasons in the Pacific Northwest. This year our mountains received a little below normal snowpack.

There’s still plenty of snow leftover for you to enjoy some spring skiing before the season ends. Since there are only a couple weeks left of downhill skiing, some of our mountains are throwing end of the year events you might not want to miss.

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

3rd Annual Mike Brooks Memorial Brew Fest – April 6th from 9AM-5PM

Join us for the third annual Mike Brooks Memorial Brew Fest on April 6 to raise money for the Crystal Mountain Fire Department!

Sierra Nevada End of Season Retro Party – April 14th from 12:00PM – 4:00 PM

Join Sierra Nevada on the Sundeck for the end of the season 80’s Retro Ski Party in the sun! DJ Indica Jones will be spinning tunes, Sierra Nevada beer specials will be on tap and Sierra Nevada will be raffling off a pair of skis and a snowboard! We hope to see you on the dance floor in your 80’s gear and party like it’s 1989!

Elysian Superfuzz Bikini Downhill 2019 – April 20th from 9:00 AM – 5 PM

Easter Sunrise Brunch and Activities – April 21st from 6:00 Am – 1:00 PM

Sierra Nevada Spring Splash – April 21st from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

STEVENS PASS

Springfest – Sunday April 21st

Pond Skim, chuck a duck, dummy downhill, live music, DJ, beer gardens and more. We will also be hiding a golden egg this year for one lucky winner on the mountain (all ages). You will want to stay tuned to our social media channels and the whiteboards at the lifts for clues starting at 9am.

Mt. BAKER

Family Week – April 1-5

$5 lift tickets for kids under 16. $5 daily basic rentals. $5 group beginner ski or snowboard lessons.

Golden Egg Hunt – April 12

More than 6,000 eggs will be hidden on the slopes of Mt. Baker. These eggs contain certificates for prizes, raffle tickets and clues to the Golden Egg location.

Retroactive Day – April 20th

MOGULS ARE BACK!

You know what's been missing from springtime for the last couple of decades or so? MOGULS - that's what! So we're bringing back the Honkers Mogul contest on Saturday April 20th - we'll bring the contest logistics, 80's music, beer garden and hot doggin' BBQ at the Raven Hut . . . YOU bring your neon shields, your best/worst retro gear for the costume contest and/or short skinny skis and board for bashing moguls and we'll party like it's 1988!

WHITE PASS

Stunt Ditch – April 6th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Party in the old half pipe in what we call Stunt Ditch 5

High Class at White Pass – April 6th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

The wine industry meets the ski patrol for this fabulous spring fund-raiser.