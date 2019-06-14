EDMONDS, Wash. — School field trips were my absolute favorite. I remember taking the bus to the zoo and learning about all of the different animals. I still think about those memories today.

For St. Matthew School first grade students, their memories will be from the waterfront in Edmonds. They teamed up with a ranger from the Discover Edmonds program to learn how to be good stewards of the land by combing through the beach at low tide.

"They are very excited; this is their outdoor classroom," said Edmonds Beach Ranger Susan Tarpley.

“The beach Discover program in Edmonds has the pleasure of bringing school kids to this fabulous sanctuary to have them make their own discoveries. We hope they understand why it’s important to take care of this place,” Tarpley said.

Program staff first brought specimens into the students' indoor classroom, and then brought the kids outdoors. The hands-on, outdoor classroom experience was way for kids of all ages to learn about nature, especially the ocean.

The students learned about the tides, and marine animals like moon snails, crabs. They also learned about humans' role in making sure the animals and their habitat stay healthy.

"It’s important for us to keep doing this so that we will continue to have beautiful places like this for years to come," Tarpley said.