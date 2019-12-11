NORMANDY PARK, Wash. —

Two turkeys in Normandy Park are helping feed the hungry this Thanksgiving — but not how you might think. The birds are part of a food drive to benefit Seattle's Union Gospel Mission, which is in great need of at least 1,200 turkeys before Thanksgiving.

The Krull family started the tradition when they wound up with two baby turkeys last year. They created a pen for their birds, then named Tom and Jerry, with a sign out front that encouraged passersby to "Give a can. Save a turkey. Feed the homeless."

The birds were pardoned in the end and were relocated to a sanctuary in Bellingham.

After the success of last year’s drive—which brought in over 2500 non-perishable food donations—the Krull family has ushered in the next generation. This year's pair are named Norm and Emma Gene.

Visitors who donate can vote if the turkeys should be dinner - or be pardoned. So far, the birds have received an outpouring of support from the community—the current tally sits at 504-186 in favor of a pardon.

Though it started as a way to teach their children the value of giving back to the community, the food drive has captured the attention of Normandy Park. The Krull family believes they have the makings of a long-standing annual tradition for the community.

“I hope this is an inspiration for more events like this. This is fantastic,” said Shawn McEvoy, a city councilmember for Normandy Park.

If you'd like to visit the turkeys to decide their fate (and help the cause, of course), the turkey pen is located at 200th and 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park.

