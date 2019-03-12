SEATTLE — At SODO Community Market, the phrase ‘food bank,’ won’t be found anywhere. Everyone is welcome to pick up food and necessities without being asked about their income, immigration status, or are asked to show ID.

Offering anonymity is an effort by Northwest Harvest to destigmatize food insecurity, which affects an estimated 11 percent of Washington residents and 40 million people nationwide.

“We can help anyone who needs help,” Northwest Harvest volunteer Dee Ortiz said.

Food insecurity means at certain times of the year, some people don't have enough money to buy the food they need for their household. Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable, but volunteers say they’ve seen an increase in people between the ages of 40 and 60.

Many of those seeking help have never had to ask before, so for them the whole process of receiving assistance is new.



Employees hope they can help making things a little easier this holiday season by providing a warm, welcoming environment for people to stock up on sustenance.

