Each year the federal government estimates we waste between 30% and 40% of our food. Advocacy group Save the Food is on a mission to get Americans to change their ways for the sake of the environment.



A billboard up in Seattle and in other places throughout the country claims throwing one egg away wastes 55 gallons of water.

Can it really be that bad?



According to the USDA, the U.S. wastes 133 billion pounds of food each year, which means wasted water, energy, fertilizers, cropland, and production costs.

According to the World Resources institute, a pound of beef takes 1800 gallons of water to produce. For comparison, potatoes take 34 gallons.

Experts say wasting food leads to more pollution and greenhouse gases.

There are small things you can do to make the food you have last longer.

For example, when your brown sugar gets hard, use a slice of bread to soften it, instead of throwing it away.

And for produce like apples and grapes, don't wash until you're ready to eat them.

