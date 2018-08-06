Seattle’s skyline is constantly changing with the growth in the Puget Sound area, and Brian Lay is one man who is helping mold the skyline.

Lay is a crane operator with Garner Construction.

Scared of heights? You can’t be when your job is working among the birds to build some of Seattle’s tallest buildings.

While it may be frightening to look down, Lay takes pride in being able to say he built part of Seattle.

Watch Take 5, a new show with a new take on news, on KING 5 News weekdays at 4 p.m. Join the 5 Hive Facebook group to be part of our digital community of people who want to do good.

© 2018 KING