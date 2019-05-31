SEATTLE — Girls on the Rise, a conference that is about preparing girls for life and leadership, will be in Seattle on June 8.

Kela Hall founded the annual conference in an effort to close the wage gap.

The daylong experience designed for ages 13-21, includes workshops in public speaking, social media and finances. Featured speakers include Andrea Herrera, Seattle Police Department field training coordinator, and Debra Sutey, Seattle Fire Department battalion chief.

KING 5's Angela Russell will serve on a panel to discuss the topic, "What would you tell your 16-year-old self?"

All of the attendees will be matched with a mentor and will have 30 minutes of one-on-one coaching. If you're interested in attending or in being a mentor, register at kdhallfoundation.org/