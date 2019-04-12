PACIFIC, Wash. — For the 19th consecutive year, Pacific Nautiques will be donating boatloads of non-perishable items to the annual Home Team Harvest.

The Pacific, Washington company first donated to Home Team Harvest when it was started in 2001, and has continued to donate every year since.

"It was right after 9-11, and we wanted to do something to help. That's how it all started," said Rob Pedrini.

Their employees and customers say they look forward to the opportunity to give back every year.

As it stands, Pacific Nautiques is preparing to tow two boats full of non-perishable items to the Safeway in Puyallup.

"We're a small little boat shop, but if we all joined in -- if we all came out and dropped off a can on Saturday -- we'll fill all those semis up and make it a wonderful Christmas," said Pedrini.

Pedrini says they are expecting a big rush of donations to come in on Thursday or Friday, and will continue accepting donations until Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the food-bearing boat will sail (or rather, be towed) into the Puyallup Safeway location clad in holiday decorations and ready to be unloaded by the Take 5 team.

We invite you to join us in the fight against hunger this Saturday, December 7th. Visit us at one of six Home Team Harvest locations between 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. as we collect non-perishable food and cash donations from the community.

