They've invaded western Washington and are wreaking havoc on gardens all over Puget Sound. They may eat your prized Brussels sprouts, carrots and whatever else they can find.

Bunnies.

Master Gardener Ciscoe Morris knows your pain and has some ways to help.

1. Put up a barrier

Fences can help keep the bunnies out, but can be expensive and time-consuming to install. Make sure that the barrier is made of a material bunnies cannot chew or otherwise get through.

2. Have animals

Animals likes dogs and cats can scare away bunnies and prevent them from coming into the yard. Ciscoe said he has two dogs that are supposed to keep the bunnies away from his garden.

3. Ciscoe's Bunny-Be-Gone

There are other repellents on the market, but Ciscoe said many of them are not safe to be sprayed on edible plants. He said he uses his own homemade recipe and only sprays it on the plants he really values.

1 Tablespoon of baking powder

1 egg yolk

1 quart of water

Let it sit for a few days until it has a strong odor. Then, you can spray it on your plants.

4. Plant herbs

The smell of herbs is too strong for rabbits so they tend to stay away from them. Consider planting more herbs in your garden to keep the bunnies away.

