Slugs and snails know they're not going to live through the winter, so they're laying eggs like crazy this time of year.

Luckily gardening guru Ciscoe Morris has these tips to help us defend our yards:

New slug bait

The old-fashioned slug bait is poisonous and can harm your pets; the new kinds containing iron phosphate are better. Just sprinkle a little bit around your plants.

Slugs love beer

Really! Almost any beer will do. Pour about ½ inch of beer in an old cottage cheese container. Cut one-inch slices under the lid. The slug comes in through the entry holes, has a fun party, and never comes out.

Build a barrier

If you have a raised bed, stick in a "wall" of copper. For some reason, neither slugs nor snails will cross a three-inch barrier.

© 2018 KING